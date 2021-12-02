ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The newest strain of COVID-19 has now been identified in the United States with a case in California.

Scientists believe the fast-spreading Omicron variant could be the most contagious strain yet. WCCO looked into how researchers at the University of Minnesota are on the lookout for Omicron.

It’s been a rocky couple of years for students at the University of Minnesota with the COVID-19 virus on campus.

“It takes a toll as in if you pay too much attention to it, you won’t be able to be able to focus in school, you will be paranoid going into your classes,” said Alysha Mutesi, a Wisconsin native and junior at the university.

And with news of the Omicron variant, students have even more on their minds. Deanna Brockett,  a senior at the university said, “sometimes when I go on the internet I see it, but I don’t really…sometimes I don’t like reading about it, it kind of scares me.”

And some fear it warranted — it’s their age group that could be affected most by Omicron.

“What we know so far is its primarily detected in college students and young adults, that may be because of their social circles,” said Dr. Susan Kline is an infectious disease specialist and professor at the University of Minnesota,

Dr. Kline treats and researches COVID-19 effects, “The Omicron may be even more contagious than the Delta strain, and we know that the Delta strain is even more contagious than the original SARS- CoV-2.  She says there is “potentially a trend of things getting worse.”

The university is working with the Met Council and the state to test human wastewater — which can be an early indication, that Omicron is here. So far, they have not detected the virus in the water.

Dr. Kline says if it follows Delta, it will be several months before the variant is dominant. Meaning — it may be a while before this campus and this world can rest easy.

Dr. Kline says research is underway to see how vaccines hold up to the Omicron variant. They won’t know until they see more cases.

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Creeps Down; 100 New Deaths Logged Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid concerns over the newly-discovered Omicron variant, health officials Wednesday reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 100 more deaths. The high number of newly-reported deaths is due to a backlog over the holiday weekend. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 915,942. There have been 10,427 reinfections, and 9,482 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.4%, while the daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 75.2. As of Monday, 356 intensive care beds in the state were occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,206 non-ICU beds. As it stands, 70% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Some 7,857,144 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,000,000 booster shots.
‘A Boost At The Right Time’: Federal Teams Help Minnesota Hospitals Overwhelmed By COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday a third federal emergency medical team is on its way to Minnesota. A staff of 14 doctors and nurses from the Department of Health and Human Services will arrive at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina on Friday. The medical teams are providing support during the surge of COVID-19 cases and ongoing hospital staffing shortages. A group from the U.S. Air Force started their work this week at St. Cloud Hospital. WCCO went along for one of their shifts. On the fifth floor of St. Cloud Hospital, Jim James is close to going home after a stay...
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30's from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York.
COVID In MN: Omicron Variant Detected In Vaccinated Minnesotan Who Traveled To NYC Anime Convention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected for the first time in the state. It's the second confirmed case of the variant in the country. On Thursday, MDH said its Public Health Laboratory found the variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to New York City. The person is a man who lives in Hennepin County, and had been vaccinated. He said he traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. He developed...
COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate On A Downward Trend, But Still Above 10%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With federal teams now in place to help Minnesota's taxed hospital systems, the state's health department reports that there have been 12,632 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported, as the health department did not update the data during the holiday break. The MDH says details of newly reported deaths will resume Wednesday. Minnesota's latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down another notch, currently sitting at 10.6% from a recent peak of 11%. That's still, however, above the line considered "high risk," which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 75.6...
Lakeland Gazette

First Omicron Case Detected in the U.S.

The U.S. confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on Wednesday, the CDC announced. The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the case in a recent traveler returning from South Africa, according to a statement. They added that the individual was fully vaccinated and had “mild symptoms that are improving.” Close contacts tested negative and the individual has been self-quarantining since the positive test, the agency added.
Federal Medical Teams Provide COVID Aid At HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal medical teams are at three Minnesota hospitals to help with the COVID-19 surge. One of those hospitals is the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Staff members there are getting help from what's being called the "Joint Task Force Civil Support" medical team. The 23-member support team with four doctors and a number of nurses arrived at Hennepin Healthcare 10 days ago. Most of them are from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. At HCMC, COVID-19 numbers have doubled in the past three weeks, taking away the regular staff's ability to care for other patients.
COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With the omicron variant having been officially confirmed in Minnesota, the state's health department reports that there have been 5,685 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 62 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. The newly logged deaths include someone from Beltrami County who was in their late teens. Minnesota's latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.3% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%. That's still, however, above the line considered "high risk," which is drawn at 10%. There are also...
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm.
KMTV 3 News Now

Omicron variant now in Nebraska

The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest.
