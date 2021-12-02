Knights meet streaking Ducks in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry and the Ducks go for their 11th win in 15 games when they host the Vegas Golden Knights, who trail Anaheim by three points in the Pacific Division standings.

The Golden Knights have not played since Saturday’s loss at home to Edmonton, while the Ducks are coming off an overtime win against their cross-town rival the LA Kings.

