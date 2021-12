LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Community College Students can now get a free ride on all Metro buses and trains. (credit: Metro) Metro and the Los Angeles Community College District launched the GoPass program Tuesday to give students a free pass on public transit in order to get to class. Under the program, LACCD students will be able to ride all Metro-operated buses and trains for free through the end of next year. “For years, students have told us that transportation is a significant burden impacting their ability to attend and access our colleges,” Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said in a statement. According to...

