Before we even made it to December there were a few holiday events, including Christmas in the Nighttime Sky last Friday and 60 Hours to Fight Hunger the week before that. We also had the cancellation of some of the annual events like the Rock Creek lights and The Festival of Giving. If you look at the entire month of December there are too many Christmas events planned around the Magic Valley and it can be a bit stressful. So, let's take it one week at a time: starting with the first week of December.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO