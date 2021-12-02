ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Rodriguez to Spend Christmas With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis, Daughters After Jennifer Lopez Split: ‘1 Big Happy Family’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Merrily, ever after! Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis spend “a lot of time together” with their daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the insider says, noting that the former MLB player, 46, gets along “well” with Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas. “[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQuBa_0dBfkR2r00
Alex Rodriguez, Cynthia Scurtis, and Jennifer Lopez. Shutterstock(3)

The blended family, who celebrated Thanksgiving as a unit last month, “all plan on spending Christmas together,” the source adds. The retired athlete shares Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with Scurtis, 48. (Scurtis is also the mother of Camilla, whom she and Nicolas welcomed in 2016.)

Rodriguez has been “in the picture a lot more now” after calling off his engagement to the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 52, in April.

He’s single and isn’t in a committed relationship so he has more downtime — and [he] genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” the insider tells Us, adding that Rodriguez “usually” asks his ex-wife and the Miami relator to join him and the girls when they are doing “something fun.”

The former New York Yankees player met Scurtis in the late ‘90s and tied the knot in 2002. They split in July 2008, with the former psychology teacher citing “emotional abandonment” and “martial misconduct” as her reason for filing for divorce.

Scurtis accused Rodriguez of having an inappropriate relationship with Madonna while the now 63-year-old musician was married to Guy Ritchie, but Madonna died the rumors in a statement at the time.

However, the exes have seemingly put aside their past and have stayed close for their girls.

“Alex and Cynthia coparent really well. They’re in a good place,” the source tells Us. “Alex is a hands-on dad and his girls will always be his No. 1.”

While Scurtis found love again with Nicholas, the retired baseball player hasn’t been as lucky.

Rodriguez dated Kate Hudson for seven months in 2009, before splitting in December of that year. He romanced Cameron Diaz from 2010 to 2011 before having a three-year relationship with Torrie Wilson that ended in February 2015.

The New York native was briefly linked to Anne Wojcicki before he began seeing Lopez in 2017. Rodriguez proposed to the Hustlers star two years later but confirmed their breakup in April.

Lopez, for her part, rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck shortly after she and Rodriguez split.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 111

Macy more
4d ago

all Hollywood marriages are a joke. their marriage vows should say '"until I need to become relevant again or need someone to feed my ego. but never till death do us part. I'll get tired and move on before then'''

Reply(9)
51
Chinedu E
4d ago

Alex to me is always seeking the attention. He feeds off of it. Jlo is the same so they will always want to outdo each other and are not compatible. Whereas your ex seems cool and calm. She will be a better match.

Reply(2)
24
Sting
4d ago

At this point Alex has no choice but to do that cause most likely there conciliate an get back together again who knows ! I guess Alex is out of girlfriends ' good luck Cynthia 😁😂🇵🇷

Reply(1)
11
Related
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Anne Wojcicki
Person
Madonna
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
Person
Torrie Wilson
SheKnows

Alex Rodriguez Has Reportedly Been Texting With a New Woman in the Public Eye

Alex Rodriguez is always an interesting subject when it comes to dating because we know he has a history of sliding into DMs (cough, cough, Madison LeCroy) and texting when he’s attracted to someone. His latest escapade might be a he-said, she-said story, but it also involves another famous face: Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!. Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Family#Alex And#New York Yankees
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ben Affleck Teases "Beautiful" Story Behind His Revived Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Pre-Flight PDA!. Bennifer 2.0 is so beautiful to Ben Affleck. The Oscar-winning director and Tender Bar actor and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their '00s relationship this past spring, went Instagram official in July and recently spent the Thanksgiving holiday together. While they have been photographed together many times this year, they have kept mum about the details of their romance. But in a December 2021/January 2022 cover interview with WSJ. magazine, published on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the actor offered a sweet comment when asked how his relationship with J.Lo restarted.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wears a bridal-worthy dress for AMAs performance

Last night's American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) brought with it some headline-making fashion moments. From JoJo Siwa's dramatic red carpet makeover to host Cardi B's practically unrecognisable gold mask lewk, it was a stylish affair, to say the least. But there's one more incred look we want to bring your attention to: Jennifer Lopez's dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Reveals Whether She’d Consider Getting Married A Fourth Time Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez responds to questions about considering marriage to her latest love, Ben Affleck. Is she ready to walk down the aisle a fourth time?. As the “Bennifer 2.0” romance between Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continues to get more serious, fans are wondering if the two would consider marriage this time around. When promoting her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer caught up with Hoda Kotb on The Today show on Nov. 18, answering the question of if she herself would consider saying “I do” a fourth time around with Ben.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Belts Her Heart Out in Emotional "On My Way" Video

After delivering a debut performance of "On My Way" at the American Music Awards last month, Jennifer Lopez has released the accompanying video for the track. On Dec. 3, the multihyphenate dropped the visual for the song, which shows Lopez belting her heart out in a series of gorgeous outfits in front of a screen playing scenes from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. The film also stars Maluma, who plays J Lo's character's cheating fiancé, and Owen Wilson, who ends up marrying J Lo's character instead. "On My Way" will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and the movie is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy