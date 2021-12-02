ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former...

Garman Wold
4d ago

Republicans or Russians? Let's investigate! Just follow the 💰 MONEY 💲... and investigate the National Rifle Association for dark 🌑🕶️💵 money possibly being funneled into it for nefarious reasons.

Rolling Stone

Army Generals Lied to Congress About Their Jan. 6 Response, Says Ex-D.C. Guard Official

A former D.C. National Guard official has accused two generals of lying to Congress and attempting to cover up their lack of action in response to the insurrection on Jan. 6, Politico reported on Monday. Col. Earl Matthews, who served in the Trump administration on the National Security Council and in the Pentagon, wrote in a 36-page memo that the Pentagon’s inspector general authored a report with “glaring errors” that paints ” a false narrative” of what happened on Jan. 6. That report, Matthews claimed, was written to protect a leading Army official who postponed the National Guard’s response to the...
Reuters

U.S. House panel postpones Trump official's deposition on medical grounds

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said the deposition of Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official under former President Donald Trump, has been postponed due to a medical condition. "Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select...
NBC News

Trump-allied lawyer says he'll take the Fifth with Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, the lawyer who wrote memos arguing then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election, said he plans on invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has subpoenaed Eastman to turn over documents...
Fox News

Jim Jordan seeks subpoenas in DOJ memo based on letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, has asked Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the committee's chairman, to issue subpoenas to investigate the Department of Justice memo about disturbances at school board meetings, which followed a now-rescinded letter to President Biden that compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists.
MSNBC

Trump ‘lawyers will go to the Supreme Court’ if court rules for release of Jan. 6. documents

NBC’s Pete Williams and Garrett Haake, Phil Rucker, and Barbara McQuade, join Kristen Welker to discuss an appeals court hearing in Washington today concerning the release of Trump White House documents to the January 6th committee that could shed new light on the investigation. “I think Mr. Trump’s lawyers are not going to succeed here,” says Williams. “I think it's pretty obvious that once they rule, which will be very quick, his lawyers will go to the Supreme Court.”Nov. 30, 2021.
Washington Post

What Mark Meadows’s sudden cooperation with the Jan. 6 committee could mean

Nov. 12 brought potentially fortuitous developments for the House Jan. 6 committee and its arduous campaign to get testimony from key allies of former president Donald Trump. In the morning, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows signaled that he would defy the committee’s subpoena and failed to show up for a deposition. A few hours later, the Justice Department announced a grand jury had indicted former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, whom the House held in contempt for doing much the same thing.
