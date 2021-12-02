ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online mortgage startup Better reportedly laid off 9% of its staff — about 900 employees — as its plan to go public looms

By Hana R. Alberts,Alex Nicoll
 4 days ago

Better CEO Vishal Garg.

  • Mortgage startup Better is laying off 9% of its staff, or about 900 people, TechCrunch reported .
  • The company recently hired 7,000 people and is set to go public with a $6.9 billion valuation.
  • The firm also got a $750 million cash infusion from its backers, which include SoftBank.

Online mortgage startup Better is laying off 9% of its staff, or about 900 people, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.

The firm hired 7,000 people ahead of an imminent SPAC merger with blank-check company Aurora Acquisition Corp to go public that puts the value of the company at $6.9 billion.

This week, the New York-based company, which LinkedIn named the best startup in America in both 2020 and 2021,  got a $750 million cash infusion from its backers, which include Aurora and SoftBank.

Citing anonymous sources, TechCrunch said one reason for the layoffs is that rising mortgage rates are expected to result in a contraction of the mortgage market. In addition, it reported, Better's emphasis on automating loans might mean less need for manual labor.

The company sent Insider a statement from CFO Kevin Ryan: "A fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market."

Do you work at Better? Do you have a story to share about working there or insight into its layoffs? Contact reporter Alex Nicoll via encrypted messaging app Signal at + 1 (646) 768-4772 using a non-work phone, email at anicoll@insider.com , or Twitter DM at @AlexONicoll.

grocerydive.com

Instant delivery startup 1520 reportedly closes its doors

Instant grocery delivery startup 1520 has ceased operations after exhausting its funding, according to a report by Business Insider. The company launched in January with a promise to deliver grocery orders in 20 minutes or less and has been serving customers in New York City and Chicago. 1520 has faced...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Markets Insider

Retail trading app Public says its delivering better pricing for customers since it abandoned payment for order flow — and has data to prove it

Trading app Public says it's delivering better price execution for its customers — without building its business model around payment for order flow. The app, which has more than 1 million users, published data showing its trade executions are better than its competitors like Robinhood, which makes money by routing customer trades through market makers like Citadel Securities, which pays the trading app for that flow.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Capital One jumps on the anti-overdraft bandwagon—with options for replacement income

PayPal's buy now, pay later (BNPL) volume skyrocketed 400% year-over-year on Black Friday. The BNPL program will be highly sought-after through the holiday season—making it harder for BNPL incumbents to compete. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Fundbox raises $100 million to fuel strong growth and bolster its SMB proposition

Fundbox raises $100 million to maintain its competitive edge. This year, Fundbox and several other SMB-focused fintechs expanded their product suites to delight customers with all-in-one propositions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Facebook launched an online program in marketing analytics that aims to get beginners job-ready in 5 months — here's why it can be a good lower-cost option

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Facebook recently released a professional certificate in Marketing Analytics. Through Coursera, students take six courses to earn a certificate of completion. The courses teach strategy, data analysis, Python programming, Tableau software, and more. Whether you're looking to switch...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Suncity, the biggest junket operator in Macau, has shut gaming rooms after its CEO was arrested, sending shares down to record lows

Suncity said its gaming rooms have closed as of December 1. The company confirmed former CEO and chairman Alvin Chau had resigned from all positions at Suncity Group. Authorities have accused Chau and 10 others of using Macau as a base for an illegal "live web betting platform" in the Philippines that attracted mainland Chinese gamblers.
GAMBLING
Business Insider

Business Insider

