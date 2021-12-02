ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

United Way hands out Clif Bar donation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There was a big treat for several area charities Wednesday.

Clif Bar donated 42 pallets of its energy snacks to the United Way in Idaho Falls, so they handed them out to area food banks, schools and other non-profits.

That is more than 35,000 individual bars, and they're on their way out all over eastern Idaho.

"We are fortunate enough to get some of these Clif Bars to Lemhi and Salmon, Teton Valley, Menan, Roberts, Rigby, so they're not just staying here in Idaho Falls," United Way of eastern Idaho CEO Chris Wiersema said. "We have been able to get them out to the rural areas that have the greatest need."

The United Way has been fortunate to receive several large donations during the pandemic, and any time these donations become available, United Way will get them out as fast as possible.

