ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

3 hospitalized after rollover near Fort Hall

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGUKo_0dBfjR0e00

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred south of Fort Hall Wednesday at approximately 2:06 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the driver swerved to miss tire tread in the lane of travel and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the left lane.

Also in the vehicle were a 23-year-old female from Idaho Falls and a juvenile. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing safety restraints and were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately an hour.

The post 3 hospitalized after rollover near Fort Hall appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Fort Hall, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
City
Fort Hall, ID
Fort Hall, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#Rollover#Accident#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon man arrested for aggravated battery

Bonneville County Sheriffs deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a disturbance overnight in the 1000 S. block of Curlew Dr. involving an adult male resident and three juveniles.  The post Ammon man arrested for aggravated battery appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Accidents
KIFI Local News 8

Body of missing Montana man found

According to a press release from ISP, Lopez was traveling south on SH21 when his vehicle, a green Dodge Ram pickup, left the edge of the road and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt and was dead at the scene. The post Body of missing Montana man found appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy