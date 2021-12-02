ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Channel boat victims may have tried to contact UK authorities, Home Office says

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnmv8_0dBfjAFX00

People on-board a boat which sunk in the English Channel last week may have called UK authorities for help when they realised their inflatable dinghy was deflating, a Home Office official has acknowledged.

At least 27 lives were lost when the flimsy boat began taking on water during the treacherous crossing from France to England.

Survivors of the tragedy have claimed this week they attempted to contact UK authorities to alert them to the fact the boat was in danger.

Questioned about the incident on Wednesday by the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Daniel O'Mahoney, the Home Office's clandestine Channel threat commander, said there were “multiple migrant boats” in the water at the time and the coastguard responded to “every single one of them”.

Chair of the committee, Harriet Harman, repeatedly asked for confirmation on whether those on the boat had called the UK authorities for help as it got into difficulty and, if so, what the response had been.

Mr O'Mahoney replied: “I can't tell you with any certainty whether we definitely received a call from that boat or not... if the people from that boat had called the UK authorities, I can tell you that we definitely responded to that call.”

Describing how the deadly incident unfolded, he said: “The French authorities alerted us to the presence of that boat, which had been damaged and there were people in the water, at 1258.

”At which point it was well within French territorial waters in the French search and rescue zone. We responded immediately to that, the coastguard sent a helicopter, we made all of our... boats available.“

His comments come after one of only two known survivors who was on the stricken dinghy accused British and French authorities of failing to come to the group’s rescue despite appeals for help.

Mohammed Shekha, from northern Iraq, described how people on board the overcrowded dinghy “started falling into the water” after the boat began to deflate and stopped moving.

In an interview with Kurdish state broadcaster Rudaw, 21-year-old Mr Shekha was reported to have said: “We ... called French police and they told us to send a live location.

“So we sent them the location, but they said ‘you are in British territory, we cannot do anything’. We then called the British, but they said ‘no, call the French’.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

“On Wednesday 24th November, HM Coastguard received over 90 alerts, including 999 emergency calls, from the English Channel, and we responded to all of them.

“HM Coastguard does not routinely enter French waters unless asked to assist with a response by our search and rescue partners in France, as we were last week.

“On that occasion, we sent HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Lydd to support the search and rescue effort and the RNLI lifeboat from Ramsgate also participated in the search.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that they would...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Accident#Channel#The Home Office#French#British
Telegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: More than 30 migrants die after boat capsizes in English Channel

Covid latest | Angela Merkel reportedly wanted to impose a new coronavirus lockdown on Germany - but was thwarted by the incoming government. It comes with France set to announce fresh Covid-19 measures on Thursday as the country faces a rising tide of infections. Our liveblog will keep you up to speed, while Ambrose Evans-Pritchard analyses why Emmanuel Macron and the EU were too quick to mock Britain's pandemic strategy and the AstraZeneca vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Home Office should be stripped of responsibility for compensating Windrush victims, MPs say

The Home Office should be stripped of responsibility for compensating victims of the Windrush scandal, MPs on an influential parliamentary committee have said.A report by the Home Affairs Select Committee said Priti Patel's department had presided over a “litany of flaws” and that an independent organisation should take over.They found that, as of the end of September, only 20.1 per cent of the initially estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied for compensation, and just 5.8 per cent had received any payment.Twenty-three people are also thought to have died without receiving compensation from the scheme.The MPs said the design of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Office vows to proceed with ‘inhumane’ migrant push-backs after boat tragedy - but won’t say if they’ve already started

The government has vowed to press ahead with plans to force migrant boats back to France after the English Channel’s deadliest disaster, but is refusing to say whether any push-backs have happened.Ministers have repeatedly said that the operations have been “authorised” and claimed they are “safe and legal”, despite concerns raised by the UN Refugee Agency and others.But Home Office officials have refused to confirm if any push-backs have yet taken place, claiming that they cannot comment for “operational reasons and to avoid giving an advantage to the serious organised criminal groups facilitating these crossings”.Unions representing Border Force staff...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
Shore News Network

Over 30 Migrants Drown Trying To Get To UK After Boat Capsizes

At least 31 migrants drowned in the English Channel as they attempted to make their way from France to the U.K., The New York Times reported. The boat the migrants were using capsized off the coast of France, according to the French authorities, the NYT reported. The group consisted of 33 migrants, including five women and one little girl, according to France’s interior minister.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Identifying victims of Channel tragedy may take weeks, say charities

Few details have emerged of the 27 people who drowned and families are desperately awaiting news on whether their loved ones were among them. Identifying the victims of the Channel disaster is a “very complicated” process that could take weeks, according to humanitarian organisations involved in the efforts. Some details...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

RNLI vows to continue Channel rescues ‘without judgement’ amid new hate campaign by Britain First

The RNLI has vowed to continue rescuing people “without judgement or preference” as it is bombarded with hateful emails as part of a far-right campaign.The lifeboat charity has been targeted over operations involving migrant boats in the English Channel, which are coordinated by government agencies.The extremist political party Britain First mounted a new campaign on Thursday, sending emails and messages out to supporters urging them to join a “complaints drive aimed at the RNLI to pressure them to abandon their support for illegal immigrant [sic] and people trafficking and focus instead on saving British lives”.The group set up an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘We will all go to England, one hundred per cent’: Despite tragedy, migrants still determined to get to UK

The English Channel saw its deadliest shipwreck since the migrant crisis began last week: 27 people died when their boat sunk trying to reach the UK.The tragedy, in which only two survived, has once again shone a spotlight on the dangers of making the crossing. But in France, asylum seekers living in campsites in bitterly cold temperatures remained determined to make it to the UK. Police routinely break up the camps and take down tents. After this, asylum seekers are typically transported to holding centres scattered across France where they are encouraged to file for asylum.This happened to Ali,...
U.K.
The Independent

Passengers push plane off runway after tyre bursts

A group of passengers pushed a plane of the runway at Bajura Airport in Kolti, Nepal, after one of the tires burst. According to Nepali journalist Sushil Bhattarai, the Twin Otter aircraft belonging to Tara Air, was left stranded in the middle of the runway. As the aircraft was obstructing the runway, passengers and security officials came together to move the plane and resolve the crisis.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Romance fraudster conned victims out of thousands and targeted dying woman

A romance fraudster conned a victim out of thousands of pounds and targeted hundreds of others including a terminally ill woman, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).Osagie Aigbonohan, 40, originally from Lagos Nigeria used a number of aliases to contact women online through dating and social media sites, and in one case cheated a woman out of nearly £10,000, the agency said.Detectives said Aigbonohan operated under the name Tony Eden when he struck up a 10-month relationship with the victim last year via a dating site before persuading her to lend him money to buy machinery for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

365K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy