Application Process For Connecticut’s Family, Medical Leave Program Opens

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut residents may now apply for paid family leave .

The application process for the state’s new family and medical leave program opened Wednesday.

It provides paid time off to employees who cannot work due to their own serious health condition or that of a family member or to care for a newborn.

Benefits become accessible beginning Jan. 1.

