Closing a Season and a Chapter of Life on the Water

Maybe it is the time of year, but the sight of Antilles’ sparkling, triple tiered fountains and the pristine Resort Pool lit up for Naples version of the winter season really makes it feel like the Holidays are coming, and reasons to be cheerful abound in this lovely part of town. The community looks great. Handsome West Indies Island style architecture finished in soft grey stucco with high contrast trims and value added structural elements sets the tone for Antilles. The amenities are complete and being thoroughly enjoyed by the new homeowners. Cooler weather could mean the Fireplace Lounge and huge outdoor Fire Pit will get as much play as the Pool, though nothing says Florida-at-its-Finest like a 3,500 square foot, heated Resort Pool, though steam rising from the adjacent Spa is a close second. As days grow shorter until mid December, photos of late afternoon pool parties take on the appearance of midnight swims. Wonderful, album worthy wintry memories can fill the new homeowners first sub tropical Holiday Season in Antilles.

NAPLES, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO