Tennis

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past '22

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
 5 days ago

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there...

AFP

Djokovic says 'fully' supports WTA's China decision over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
Tennis-WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation

(Reuters) -The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said on Wednesday it will suspend lucrative tournaments in China immediately due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and the safety of other players. The decision to pull tournaments that could cost the U.S.-headquartered WTA hundreds of...
Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

(AP) — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. Peng dropped out of...
Courier News

Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon did not set out to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced that the women’s tennis tour would suspend tournaments there because of concerns about former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's well-being. And based on initial reactions Thursday...
Reuters

National bodies back WTA suspension of China tournaments over Peng concerns

Dec 3 (Reuters) - National tennis federations hailed the leadership of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in representing and protecting players' rights after its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai. Peng was unseen in public for nearly three weeks...
