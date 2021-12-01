ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebraca and Hawkeyes brace for 7-foot monsters

By Don Doxsie
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca has faced some pretty large post players in his time. Iowa’s senior center has worked out back home in his native Serbia with 6-foot-11, 284-pound NBA star Nikola Jokic and he’s seen some other big bodies. But the 6-9, 230-pound transfer from North Dakota...

