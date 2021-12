If you opened your YouTube app on your smart TV, you might have suddenly be surprised by the sounds of a video auto-playing even though you didn’t play anything. That might be because you’re part of Google’s test subjects for the autoplay video feature on Android TV or Google TV. This is similar to the one that we already have on YouTube’s desktop and mobile apps but since it’s on smart TVs, it is a bit louder and therefore more surprising.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO