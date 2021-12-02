ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Another five jurors were seated Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.

That brings the total number of jurors to nine, with five left to be chosen, KARE-TV in Minneapolis reported. Of those seated, five are women and four are men, KSTP-TV in Minneapolis said.

Kim Potter faces one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. She was an officer in the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 11 when she pulled Wright over for an expired registration on his vehicle and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

She then attempted to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant, at which point he fled and she shot him to death.

In footage from her body-worn camera taken during the incident, Potter can be heard repeatedly saying "Taser" before letting off a single bullet and then cursing afterward.

Potter said she thought she was using her Taser on Wright, but instead shot him with her gun.

Potter and police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the force two days after the shooting.

The shooting resulted in protests in nearby Minneapolis, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial at the time for -- and was later convicted of -- murder in the death of George Floyd.

The NAACP condemned the shooting of Wright at the time, saying it was an example of police use of excessive force against Black citizens.

"Both were fathers, both were Black men, both died at the hands of police," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "Whether it be carelessness and negligence or a blatant modern-day lynching, the result is the same. Another Black man has died at the hands of police."

