Jussie Smollett 'wanted me to fake beat him up,' Abimbola Osundairo testifies

By Omar Jimenez
CNN
 2 days ago
On January 25, 2019, a few days before Jussie Smollett reported an alleged hate crime attack, he told an acquaintance he "wanted me to beat him up," the man testified...

Jussie Smollett
