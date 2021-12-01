Jussie Smollett 'wanted me to fake beat him up,' Abimbola Osundairo testifies

Actor-singer Jussie Smollett, who claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime in 2019, is set to face trial on Monday on charges of faking the racist and homophobic attack. Smollett, 39, is best known for his role in the Fox drama series Empire, in which he played the role of Jamal Lyon for four years from 2015. The role won him several accolades for his portrayal of a gay, Black musician. While he was renewed for a new season of Empire in 2019, he did not appear in any episodes. His other notable films as an...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO