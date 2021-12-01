ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

See how heroin user tests drug for the presence of Fentanyl

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a little strip of paper not much longer than two...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Twitter says it will remove images of people posted without consent

London (CNN Business) — Twitter has updated its privacy policy so that it can remove images of people that have been posted without their consent, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. Under its current policy, the social media giant prohibits the publication of people's private information, including addresses,...
INTERNET
creators.com

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Make Epidemic Deadliest Ever

Announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by NBC News (among a multitude of other news outlets), America's drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation's history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In a 12-month period alone that ended in April, the number of overdose deaths in this country rose 29%, from 78,056 to 100,306. According to the CDC data, opioids, mostly the synthetic variety and including fentanyl, is attributed to more than 75% of the lives lost.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
bigislandnow.com

Heroin Recoveries, Fentanyl Investigations on the Rise

The amount of heroin confiscated by police has increased nearly sevenfold since 2020, and the presence of the synthetic opioid additive fentanyl within recovered heroin and methamphetamine seems to be growing, according to statistics from Hawaiʻi Police Department. Authorities are concerned over the increased recovery of heroin off Hawaiʻi Island...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WATE

How dangerous is fentanyl?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How dangerous is fentanyl? To answer this question, Jason Goodman, the director of Recovery Support Services at Metro Drug Coalition, shares more about the drug. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is like morphine but is 50-to-100 times more powerful in regulated prescription form. The strength...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC News

The war on drugs didn’t work. But Biden is doubling down on it with fentanyl.

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revealed provisional data showing that more than 100,000 people died of overdoses in the 12 months that ended in April, President Joe Biden promised to take action, saying, “We cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country.” However, not all action is good action — and one of the steps the administration is taking threatens to deepen the problem.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
CBS Miami

Two Lots Of COVID Drug Remdesivir Part Of Safety Recall For Glass Particle Contamination

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, the first antiviral approved to treat COVID-19, is announcing a safety recall. In a statement, the company reports that two lots of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir may be contaminated with glass particles. While there have been no adverse events reported, in theory, the particles could block blood vessels causing stroke and even death. Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem. The infused anti-viral treatment can only be administered in a controlled health care setting like a hospital. Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury and was approved by the FDA for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 years and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

Whether you're adding a multivitamin to your daily routine to address potential nutritional gaps or taking probiotics to give your gut microbiome a boost, countless people use supplements on a daily basis to improve their overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, in the case of one brand's supplements, you could be getting more than you bargained for with every dose. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a warning to the company's customers, recommending that they get rid of these products immediately. Read on to find out if a supplement you have at home could be putting your health in harm's way.
HEALTH
whtc.com

MDHHS warns marijuana users of possible issue with fentanyl-laced product

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a warning about the possibility of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state. No confirmed cases have been reported yet, but the department has reported that eight suspected cases have been reported in the last six months.
LANSING, MI
CNN

CNN

763K+
Followers
118K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy