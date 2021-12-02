ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal Chula Vista shooting

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7mhY_0dBffhks00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A Chula Vista resident suspected of fatally shooting another man last week was arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

Martin Morales, 48, was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States from Baja California and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murdering 54-year-old Alberto Marquez, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue found Marquez gravely wounded, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Marquez and Morales were arguing when the suspect allegedly opened fire on the other man, then fled in a dark-colored vehicle, Peak said.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Morales as the alleged shooter or reveal any details on what might have prompted the dispute between him and Marquez. The two men apparently knew each other, according to Peak, who did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mexico#Baja California#Otay Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy