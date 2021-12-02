@RickFOP86 & @charlesharriso5 speaking today on legislative suggestions to help …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jasmine Minor
WISH-TV
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Mother Of Jelani Day Demand Federal Hate Crime Investigation Of Illinois State Grad Student Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — People are searching for answers after the mysterious death of Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, joined Reverend Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters with noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump. They are demanding a federal hate crime investigation into what led up to Jelani’s death. Day believes her son was murdered, although his death was ruled a drowning. She said police suggested it was suicide. “Jelani was important. Jelani is missed. I wake up every day. I’ve been dealing with the fact that I can’t talk to my son,” said Carmen Bolden Day. She also criticized police in Peru, Illinois saying they didn’t do enough to help find her son, who is Black, and she compared the lack of response to the massive search to find Gabby Petito, a young white woman. MEDIA ALERT Chicago, IL – @RevJJackson will join famed civil rights Attorney @AttorneyCrump and #CarmenBoldenDay, the mother of #Jelani Day, at a 9 a.m. press conference Friday, December 3rd, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 E. 50th St. #JusticeForJelaniDay pic.twitter.com/FaIrUClEK4 — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition) December 3, 2021
WISH-TV

Indiana Senate majority responds to violent crime in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of state lawmakers is speaking out against violent crime in Marion County. In a statement from several members of the Indiana Senate majority, the group points to the number of times offenders are arrested and released only to commit more crimes. The joint release comes...
Oxygen

Cause of Death Released For Alleged Cult Leader Found Mummified, Without Eyes And Wrapped In Christmas Lights

Months after an alleged cult leader was found mummified and covered in sparkles inside a rural Colorado home, an autopsy has determined her cause of death. Lia “Amy” Carlson — known by her followers as “Mother God” — died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and colloidal silver consumption, according to an El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report obtained by the Daily Beast. Colloidal silver is a metal that has been promoted on the Internet and in some social circles as both a dietary and healing supplement; however, health officials warn it is dangerous and ineffective.
NewsBreak
The Charleston Press

Former prison guard tried to kill inmate by spraying his cigarettes with poisonous spray because he insulted him, pleads guilty

As the crime rate across the country has an increasing trend and more and more offenders are serving their prison sentences, prison incidents have started to rise proportionately as well. From time to time, we hear about incidents in prisons between inmates due to their unresolved disputes from the past, but sometimes, there are incidents between correctional officers and prisoners.
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
The Independent

‘Now I become death’: Michigan school shooting suspect posted ominous ‘countdown’ online before attack

The suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, posted ominous messages and a photo of his gun in the days before the crime, local reports say.Oakland County prosecutors identified the suspect on Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School. He is being charged as an adult with 24 counts, including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder.The massacre left four students dead, all of them between the ages of 14 and 17, and wounded several others, including a teacher.Hours before the shooting, Mr Crumbley penned...
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
Distractify

Hulu Documentary Follows the Murder of Brooke Peterson, Who Was Killed By Her Sleepwalking Friend

Brooke Preston, 21, was found stabbed to death inside her home in West Palm Beach in March 2017. According to Newswatch 16, who spoke to her friends, Brooke had lived in the home with 24 year old Randy Herman Jr. The friends had grown up together in Pennsylvania and graduated from Wyalusing High School. They later took to Florida and moved in together for a few months.
