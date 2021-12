Danville Fire Department units responded to reported structure fire 46 Morris Ave. First arriving units found small trash fire in basement of small single story residence. Fire attack units extinguished small fire with minimal water and damage to structure and only slight smoke damage to basement area of home. Cause of fire was determined to be discarded smoking material. Danville Fire Department responded with 3- Engine companies, 1- Ladder truck, 1 Command unit, 1 Safety Vehicle and 1 Fire Marshall. Danville Life Saving Crew also assisted with EMS care with no injuries reported. DFD units were on scene for approximately 2 1/2 hrs. Red Cross was notified and provided temporary housing for 1 adult and 1 child.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO