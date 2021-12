Jones Day issued the following announcement on Nov. 17. Jones Day's María Luisa Cánovas, Silvia Malagón, and Fradyn Suárez were again named among the "Top 100 Female Lawyers Specializing in Latin America," by the editorial staff of Latinvex. The publication's ninth-annual ranking reviewed nearly 100 law firms and selected 100 lawyers from 61 different firms based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and British Virgin Islands. Both Ms. Cánovas and Ms. Suárez were recognized in two categories: Ms. Cánovas for Corporate M&A and Project Finance, and Ms. Suárez for Banking and Finance and Project Finance. Ms. Malagón was recognized for her work in Capital Markets. The selection criteria included a lawyer's recent track record on major transactions, a firm's prominence in Latin America, and recognition by third parties such as Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO