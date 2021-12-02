Niagara Falls Was Lit Red to Mark World AIDS Day

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Western New York. We've already reached a 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 percent. According to the latest data released yesterday, November 30, 2021, by Governor Kathy Hochul's Office, our positivity rate is still currently the highest in the state at 10.53 percent as of November 29. The statewide average is 4.19 percent. If there is any good news, it's that the number of cases decreased, according to the Erie County Health Department. For the week ending Nov. 20, there were 4,351 positive cases. For the week ending Nov. 27, there were 4,271 cases. However, the decrease may simply be attributed to less testing,
