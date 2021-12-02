ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls Was Lit Red to Mark World AIDS Day

By Nik Rivers
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Niagara Falls is one of thirteen landmarks and bridges across the Empire State that Governor Kathy Hochul today announced would be lit red on December 1st, 2021, in honor of World AIDS Day. Governor Hochul said earlier:. "World AIDS Day is a very solemn time for us to remember...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Aids Day#Aids#Grand Central Terminal#Lit Red#Mark World#American#The Border Reopening#Canadian#Winter Buffalo Beers
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

