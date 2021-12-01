ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7.5 Million NFT Collection Accused of Using Art Without Permission Threatened by Legal Action

Cover picture for the articleWhile non-fungible token (NFT) assets have been extremely popular in 2021, there’s been a slew of issues tied to the ecosystem as well. A recent report indicates that roughly a dozen artists are considering taking legal action against an NFT collection called “Art Wars” because their original artwork was sold as...

