The Bank of France is among the top central banks globally that’s studying the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as one of the big players in the regional effort to develop a digital euro. However, according to one of its top officials, a CBDC is not an urgent concern for the bank. The official also expressed concerns regarding the digital currency’s role in the economy, including its effect on commercial banks and monetary policies.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO