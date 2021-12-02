ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) limited in practice, expected to play vs. Jaguars

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Beckham was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of what's now listed as a hip injury. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams looked like the superstar wide receiver of old for the first time this season when he took a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford 54 yards to the house for a touchdown in this past Sunday's 36-28 loss at the Green Bay Packers that dropped the Rams to 7-4 on the campaign:

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, Beckham was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of what's now listed as a hip injury. Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, though, head coach Sean McVay told reporters he believes the three-time Pro Bowl selection should be good to go by Sunday's home game against the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Some may suggest McVay and company don't need Beckham to defeat the lowly Jags, but all should remember the wideout has thus far appeared in only two games with his current employer following his departure from the Cleveland Browns last month.

Beckham tallied five catches for 81 yards and the score against Green Bay but likely needs plenty of additional in-game reps against multiple live defenses if he's going to even flirt with reclaiming his best form as the Rams pursue more than just a playoff berth heading into the first weekend of December.

