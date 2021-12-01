Keep the batteries in the smoke detectors, not the Christmas toys

Buy Now A nicely decorated home on Bell Avenue in northeast Denton, shown Monday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

More decorations and more lights will be going up in the coming days as people decorate for the holidays — but there are a few things people should keep in mind to keep their homes and families safe this December.

Some of the biggest concerns involve situations the Denton Fire Department has responded to for as long as Mark Fleniken, the public education captain, has been here.

“Typically ones I’ve been on are overloaded circuits,” Fleniken said. “They have too many of those [holiday lights] together.”

Fleniken said residents should follow manufacturers’ instructions with holiday lights and any other electric decorations, which means limiting how many are plugged into one outlet and not connecting one surge protector to another to expand how many outlets you can use.

The lights should also have a UL (Underwriter Laboratories Inc.) certification label on it. UL is the most recognized lighting certifier in the U.S.

People who choose to buy and decorate a real tree for Christmas should make sure they keep it watered.

“That’s the most important thing because it’ll dry out and cause an electrical fire if the lights short-circuit,” Fleniken said.

While you should keep your real tree watered, make sure your pups and kittens aren’t going near the fertilized water because it can poison your furry friend. Fleniken said pet owners also should keep their dogs away from eggnog, nutmeg, turkey bones, holly and mistletoe.

Fires may be roaring in the fireplace, and the specialty holiday candles from Bath and Body Works may be lit and giving off an aroma of spiced gingerbread, but decorations need to stay at least three feet away from open flames, other sources of heat and the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Never leave a fire or source of heat unattended,” Fleniken said. “Never use charcoal or gasoline-powered devices indoors. Make sure you unplug and extinguish decorations when you’re leaving the house or going to sleep.”

While the calls over the years around the holidays haven’t led to any deaths, Fleniken said the Fire Department has put out structure fires that started with overloaded circuits.

He said that enters another realm of safety because it’s possible the residents weren’t home when a fire began or maybe the smoke detector was broken. As a last note on smoke detectors, Fleniken had one more thing to note.

“Please don’t take batteries out of the smoke detector for Christmas toys,” he said.