More Chinese developers seek domestic bond issuance

By Reuters
 4 days ago
SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Three Chinese developers, including the main operation platforms of Country Garden Holdings Co and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion), the official registration system showed late on Wednesday, evidence Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.

China tightened financing curbs on the real estate industry early this year, exacerbating financial problems at indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and triggering sector-wide liquidity stress that some feared could destabilise China's economy.

In recent weeks there have been signs that some financing channels are being marginally relaxed for developers.

According to the filing system of China's interbank debt market, Country Garden Real Estate Group, controlled by Country Garden Holdings (2007.HK), plans to issue medium-term notes worth 5 billion yuan.

Chongqing Longhu Enterprise Development Co, the main platform of Longfor Group (0960.HK), plans to issue 3 billion yuan of debt.

Separately, the state-owned developer China Overseas Enterprise Development Group Co aims to issue three tranches of debts totalling 10 billion yuan, according to the registration filing.

There have been other signs of life in the domestic bond market for developers. Corporate bonds issued by real estate companies nearly tripled in November from the previous month, to 37.1 billion yuan, official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

There are also signs of marginal lending relaxation. Last month, sources told Reuters financial regulators had told some Chinese banks to issue more loans to property firms for project development. read more

But Chinese authorities have given no signal that they will relax the "three red lines" - financial requirements the central bank introduced last year that developers must meet to get new bank loans. Analysts have said Beijing will continue its deleveraging campaign against developers despite the recent policy tweaks.

($1 = 6.3673 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Forbes

The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on US$170 million bond

SHANGHAI (Dec 6): Chinese developer Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had defaulted on a $170 million dollar bond due to liquidity issues. The announcement comes days after bigger rival China Evergrande Group said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.
ECONOMY
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX muted as Omicron, China property concerns weigh

* Oil exporting currencies gain * Latam stocks rise in early trade By Ambar Warrick Dec 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies moved little on Monday as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant kept sentiment subdued, while investors feared a spillover from a potential default in China's property market. Brazil's real and Peru's sol all marked small moves in early trade, while gains in oil prices pushed up currencies of exporters Mexico and Colombia. Concern of contagion from any default in China's property market intensified as China Evergrande Group set up a risk management committee, and was likely headed towards debt restructuring amid a serious liquidity crunch. "While Evergrande has paid coupons before the end of its 30-day grace period, it is likely that it did so to buy more time as onshore lenders increasingly ring-fence their collateral and subordinate offshore investors," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. A slowdown in China, particularly in its massive property sector, would bode poorly for Latin American economies, which are large exporters of raw materials such as iron ore and copper -- commonly used in construction. But China's central bank cut reserve requirements for banks earlier in the day, releasing more liquidity to shore up slowing economic growth. The move pushed up raw material prices, as investors bet that liquidity in markets would offset the immediate economic impact from the property sector. Chile's peso rose about 0.2%, tracking copper prices higher. Latam stocks rose in early trade, recovering further from lows hit last week on concerns over the Omicron variant. But sentiment remained on edge. Brazil's Bovespa index added 1.1%, with mining and material stocks leading gains. Strength in oil prices pushed up shares of state-run oil company Petrobras by around 1%, despite confusion over potential fuel price adjustments. Petrobras said it did not anticipate any decisions regarding fuel price adjustments, in a response to President Jair Bolsonaro, who said on Sunday that the firm would start lowering fuel prices as early as this week. On the economic data front, readings showed Mexican auto production and exports tumbled in November, while production in Brazil rose 15.1% from the prior month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1212.91 -0.96 MSCI LatAm 2078.43 0.72 Brazil Bovespa 106206.21 1.08 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4404.95 0.81 Argentina MerVal 86420.56 0.07 Colombia COLCAP 1431.94 -0.62 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6858 -0.14 Mexico peso 21.2245 0.19 Chile peso 838.4 0.24 Colombia peso 3945.7 0.45 Peru sol 4.0753 -0.16 Argentina peso 101.3100 -0.14 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Alison Williams)
MARKETS
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bridgewater's Dalio clarifies his recent comments on China

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said on social media on Sunday he wanted to “clarify” comments he made last week in which he appeared to brush off human-rights abuses in China. He said he “sloppily answered” a question...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Column: London nickel market tightens as China lifts imports: Andy Home

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel stocks have been falling relentlessly since April of this year. Exchange inventory has slumped to 110,688 tonnes from 264,606 tonnes over the last six months with almost half of what is left cancelled in preparation for physical load-out. LME time-spreads...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

REUTERS SUMMIT Wells Fargo sees U.S. 2022 inflation, GDP around 4% - CIO

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation and economic growth are likely to come in at around 4% next year, suggesting inflation will remain higher than anticipated, Wells Fargo's Wealth & Investment Management CIO said on Monday. "We think inflation remains sticker that people expect, around 4%," Darrell Cronk, told...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shares in Brazil's CCR soar after CDPQ reported seeking a stake

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA (CCRO3.SA) soared on Monday after a newspaper said Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPDA.UL) is looking to buy conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez's stake in the firm. O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
