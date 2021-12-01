Saugus honors vets in Wreaths Across America

SAUGUS — While much of the focus has shifted to the holiday season, the Town of Saugus remains committed to honoring its veterans.

On Dec. 18, the Parson Roby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Saugus will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day. This is a nationwide event where graves of veterans will be adorned with wreaths.

The Parson Roby Chapter will be placing more than 300 wreaths at Riverside Cemetery, where 500 veteran graves are located.

Gail Cassarino, a member of the Parson Roby Chapter, said the organization was aiming to get 100 wreaths sponsored for the town cemetery; with that goal exceeded, she said she was pleased with the support that the Parson Roby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Saugus has received.

“This was our first year so I thought we did really well,” she said.

The mission of the Daughters of the American Revolution is to preserve history, patriotism, and education. As time passes, these major wars can seem far removed from the current generation, Cassarino said, but it is important to educate the youth on the sacrifices that were made.

“We haven’t had a major war, I think, in this generation,” she said. “Some of them weren’t even born when 9/11 (occurred) so they don’t even know that tragedy. It’s very important to teach them about the sacrifices that people make for their freedom. They are able to protest and have their freedom of speech and it’s all because of the service that the veterans do.”

In addition to honoring service members who chose to fight for their country, Cassarino said that the event will seek to recognize the sacrifice military families make.

The Saugus chapter, which Cassarino said dissolved in the 1960s or ’70s, reemerged in November 2020. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage organization; to become a member, an individual has to provide proof that someone in their family fought for, or provided service to, what is now the United States in the Revolutionary War.

The organization also holds events on other holidays, and sends care packages to active military members throughout the year.

