ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Dubuque, IA

By Ken Peiffer
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So you couldn't make it to Washington D.C. to see the lighting of the Nation's Christmas Tree? No problem, we've got our own tree lighting ceremony...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Dubuque Auction with All the Toys

A large collection of over 300 toys will be sold Sunday at The Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Lots of high-quality, very collectible toys -- more than 300 in all -- will be included in a large estate sale to be held Sunday, December 5th with Clemens Auction Company. We can't confirm it, but we've heard reports of elves backing in a large red, reindeer-powered sleigh.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Municipal Equality Scores for Cities In Iowa

Dubuque, Iowa City, West Des Moines all score 100/100. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has issued its 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a ranking of municipalities across the country based on the inclusiveness of their laws, policies, and services for LGBTQ+ residents. Dubuque, Iowa City and West Des Moines each earned perfect scores of 100 out of 100 possible points. The national city average score is 67 points.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Street Closure: Chaney Road

Chaney Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and St. Anne Drive for private utility work until 5:00 PM Friday, Nov. 19. Related: How "Dubuque" are you? Test your "Dubuque-iness" with our handy quiz.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Black Friday Blood Drive in Dubuque

The American Red Cross is hosting its 35th Annual Day After Thanksgiving blood drive on Friday, November 26th at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. There is a nationwide blood and platelet shortage as the Red Cross blood supply drops to the lowest seen at this time of year in more than a decade.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque

Football, Dancing, Parades, Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque. A year after World War I ended with the famous armistice signing at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, celebrations of its anniversary were big, exciting affairs all across America. With the horrors of World War I only a year in the past, Armistice Day 1919 was very much focused on the soldiers who fought in its battles; those who had and those who had not returned home. Americans mourned, and also partied. Many celebrations across the U.S. were raucous affairs.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Dubuque Museum Of Art Opens A New Vietnam War Exhibit

Kay Schroeder from the Dubuque Museum of Art stopped by our studios this morning to tell us about their new exhibit that's opening this Saturday (11/13). Kay does Marketing & Engagement for the Dubuque Museum of Art and said this exhibit is the perfect thing to announce on Veterans Day, as we celebrate those who serve and have served our great country.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Senior High School#Splendor#Victorian
AM 1490 WDBQ

Veterans Freedom Center of Dubuque Receives $2200 Check From Townsquare

Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Thanksgiving When Dubuque was Celebrating Local Beer

Dubuque has a long brewing tradition. Beer was being brewed here years before the city was even formed. After brewing had been forced underground during the prohibition years, the holidays of 1933 were notable for the return of local beer. Let there be beer. As the nation was preparing for...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
571
Followers
712
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy