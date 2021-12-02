ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Outrage Grows in Virginia Beach After Decision Not to Charge Cop Who Shot and Killed Donovan Lynch

By Andrew Boryga
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the decision on Tuesday to not charge a Virginia Beach police officer for the shooting death of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch in March, Lynch’s family and supporters expressed dismay at the merits of the investigation and made fresh calls for the feds to handle the matter. “We’re disappointed, but...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sheriff’s Office Sparks Outrage With Pic of Santa Getting Concealed Handgun Permit

A sheriff’s office in Colorado is being condemned for tweeting out a picture of “Santa” applying for a concealed handgun permit. “Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday, along with the photo. The post received swift blowback from social media users, with many pointing out it came just days after a 15-year-old in Michigan attacked his high school, fatally shooting four students. “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive,” the sheriff’s office tweeted after the backlash. “Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Woman Fatally Knifes 5-Month-Old, Cops Say

Prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed her 5-month-old baby daughter to death. CBS Philadelphia reports that police responding to a 911 call from the home of 26-year-old Kristhie Alcazar found the mother of two arguing with someone else while the baby’s body was nearby. Investigators found multiple knives at the scene. A neighbor said they were shocked by the violence because Alcazar “seemed like such a good mom.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Mom Kills 6-Year-Old With Deer Rifle to ‘Send Him to Heaven,’ Cops Say

A South Carolina mother killed her 6-year-old son with a deer rifle on Thanksgiving Day, insisting she wanted to “send him to heaven,” according to police. Mary Rosborough’s brother said he witnessed his sister reloading her rifle after allegedly shooting her son, Jase Wise, following a deer hunting excursion. Realizing what she was doing, the brother tackled his sister and held her down until police arrived, investigators wrote in their report. Rosborough was charged with murder and has been held in jail without bond. News of the deadly incident comes just after a Texas father accidentally killed his 11-year-old daughter during a hunting trip. An investigation into that is ongoing, though the father is not expected to be arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Charged With Targeting Judge in Minnesota Cop Kim Potter’s Trial

A man has been charged with felony harassment after allegedly attempting to intimidate the judge overseeing the trial of Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright after she said she mixed up her taser and her gun during a traffic stop. Cortez Rice, 32, is believed to be part of a group who targeted Judge Regina Chu after a decision to ban cameras inside the courtroom during the trial. Rice was among protesters who gathered outside the judge’s apartment building in Minneapolis, but Rice then entered the building, making his way to where he believed the judge’s apartment was on the 12th floor, livestreaming his actions on YouTube, according to court papers. Chu said she “believed she was the target of Rice and the other protesters,” and that “it was her belief the intention was to intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Restaurant Apologizes After Refusing to Serve 3 Cops

A San Francisco restaurant has apologized after refusing to serve three uniformed and armed city police officers on Friday. “We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident,” eatery Hilda and Jesse’s co-owners wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The statement acknowledged “all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

School Tries to Explain How It Missed Shooter Warning Signs

The Michigan school where a student killed four teens and wounded seven other people is defending its handling of the suspect’s troubling behavior while promising an outside investigation into its actions. In a letter released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne admitted that school officials accepted Ethan Crumbley’s explanations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Spent Decades in Prison Gets $6 Million After Jury Finds Detective Made Up Evidence

A man who spent more than two decades behind bars after a detective fabricated evidence in the murder case against him was awarded a modicum of relief Wednesday after he was awarded $6 million in damages by a federal jury. The jury found that former Durham police detective Darryl Dowdy faked evidence in the botched investigation that put Darryl Howard behind bars on double murder and arson charges for the 1991 killing of Doris Washington and her teenage daughter.
DURHAM, NY
TheDailyBeast

District Attorney Blames Waukesha Suspect’s Paltry Bail on ‘Overworked’ Assistant

A young assistant district attorney was so swamped with cases that she didn’t bother looking at a pretrial risk assessment and set Darrell Brooks bail at just $1,000 days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said Thursday that the assistant DA had been on the job for two-and-a-half years and was handling a huge caseload. She saw that Brooks’ bail had been set at $500 in a pending case for allegedly firing a gun at his nephew, so she simply doubled it. Brooks’ trial on the endangerment charge had been delayed due to a pandemic backlog, so his bail had been reduced from $7,500 to $500 because he wasn’t afforded his right to a speedy trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
TheDailyBeast

James Crumbley’s Ex Calls Him a ‘Piece of Shit’ Deadbeat Dad

An ex-girlfriend of James Crumbley, father of the accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, didn’t think twice when asked by 7 Action News Friday about how she felt about him. “He’s a piece of shit,” said Michelle Cobb. “He really is.” Cobb, with whom Crumbley has an 18-year-old son, Eli, raised allegations about James’ financial negligence and absence as a father—claims backed up by court records. She said she “cried the moment [Eli] turned 18” because she thought “all of this hell is over as far as dealing with [her] son’s father.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Police Officer Killed in Shooting Outside Grocery Store

A police officer in a suburban Dallas neighborhood was killed Friday when a suspect fired shots outside a supermarket, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The police officer, a 20-year-veteran with the Mesquite Police Department, had responded to a disturbance outside an Albertson’s grocery store when he and a male suspect engaged in a shootout. The officer was shot twice by the gunfire while the suspect was shot once. Neither the officer’s nor the suspect’s name has been released. “This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said at a press conference. “He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.” The suspect is currently in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Lateche Norris Found Alive in California After Vanishing With Boyfriend

The 20-year-old Indiana woman who mysteriously disappeared after a trip to San Diego has been found alive after a weeks-long search—and her family received some unexpected advice from a family who felt their pain. Lateche Norris’ father, Walter Callum, told TMZ that Norris is safe and sound with her mother, Cheryl Walker, in California. No further details were given. Norris had last been seen inside a 7-11 on Nov. 4 after flying to San Diego to see her boyfriend. Walker alleges the couple got into a scuffle before she reported her daughter missing. The family of Gabby Petito, who also vanished after taking a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, reportedly reached out to Lateche’s family to offer advice and console them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Amendment#The Department Of Justice#The Virginia State Police
TheDailyBeast

Feds Probe New York’s Mount Vernon Police Department Over Excessive Force Claims

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into New York state’s Mount Vernon Police Department following claims that officers were targeting Black people and using unnecessary force. “The investigation will assess whether MVPD engages in a pattern or practice of discriminatory policing,” the feds said in a press release. “The investigation will also assess MVPD’s use of force, strip and body cavity searches, and how it handles evidence.” The Justice Department said there have been reports of cops in the department, which has 184 officers, using “abusive tactics” on people in custody and performing searches “without a sufficient legal basis.” “Police officers have tough jobs, and so many do their work honorably, lawfully, and with distinction, respecting the rights of the citizens they have sworn to protect. But when officers break the law, they violate their oath and undermine a community’s trust,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the release.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
TheDailyBeast

Boulder King Soopers Shooter Officially Deemed Incompetent for Trial

The alleged King Soopers shooter has officially been declared incompetent to stand trial, a Colorado judge ruled Friday, according to The Denver Post. The ruling follows two independent evaluations by psychologists on Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, in as many months. He will be transferred to a facility within the next week to start treatment, with his condition being re-evaluated in March. Alissa faces multiple first-degree murder counts after he allegedly killed 10 people, including a police officer, during an attack at the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket earlier this year. Prosecutors have repeatedly tried to fight the incompetence characterization, saying Alissa seemed to have an understanding of his charges.
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Vigil for Oxford Shooting Victims Erupts in Panic After Fainting Sparks Fears of Violence

A vigil for victims of the recent shooting at Oxford High School descended into chaos Friday when an attendee fainted, leading to cries for help in the crowd—and then a wave of people scrambling at what they thought was fresh violence. A reporter for Oakland County’s Local4 News captured hundreds of attendees running in various directions, indicating the ongoing tension in the Michigan community. Police eventually managed to respond to the medical emergency and defuse the situation, allowing the vigil to continue, but many attendees had already left the location with their emotions high. A woman attending the vigil also told The Daily Beast several people had panic attacks because they thought there was some kind of attack.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

‘Callous’ Cop Fired for Ignoring Dying Gunshot Victim’s Pleas for Help

A Denver cop has been fired after he refused to give medical treatment to an 18-year-old gunshot victim who was bleeding on the ground for 10 minutes—and begging for help—before his death, according to a police internal investigation. Dewayne Rodgers claimed he didn’t render first aid to Jalonte Jones after the September 2020 shooting because he didn’t have his tourniquet and was afraid of doing more harm. But according to the investigation, Rodgers walked away from Jones twice and failed to tell 911 dispatchers that he was bleeding out. Jones, who stopped breathing before paramedics arrived at the apartment complex parking lot, said “I’m dying” or “I can’t breathe” multiple times, investigators found.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Tries, Fails, to Dodge Getting His Shot by Wearing Fake Arm

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy