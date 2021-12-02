Outrage Grows in Virginia Beach After Decision Not to Charge Cop Who Shot and Killed Donovan Lynch

A man has been charged with felony harassment after allegedly attempting to intimidate the judge overseeing the trial of Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright after she said she mixed up her taser and her gun during a traffic stop. Cortez Rice, 32, is believed to be part of a group who targeted Judge Regina Chu after a decision to ban cameras inside the courtroom during the trial. Rice was among protesters who gathered outside the judge’s apartment building in Minneapolis, but Rice then entered the building, making his way to where he believed the judge’s apartment was on the 12th floor, livestreaming his actions on YouTube, according to court papers. Chu said she “believed she was the target of Rice and the other protesters,” and that “it was her belief the intention was to intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO