Future Atlantic City Councilman Dana Halder requests City Council reach out to Tim Teig for to fill At-Large Seat

(Atlantic) Dana Halder, who will fill the Atlantic City Council 5th Ward seat in January, appearing in front of the City Council on Wednesday, congratulated City Councilmember-at-Large Grace Garrett for winning the runoff election for Mayor.

Garrett defeated Tim Teig by the narrowest of margins, 558-554. “I gave this some thought this morning, and I think we had two very good candidates running for Mayor, and I would like to see the Council reach out to Mr. Teig and offer him the remaining term of Grace Garrett’s at-large seat,” said Halder. “I think he would be a good asset to have on their team. I don’t know if he will accept it, but I think he would do a good job and keep Atlantic moving in a positive direction.”

Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick says County Auditor Dale Sunderman informed her Mr. Teig took out papers to file for a recount. Mr. Teig confirmed with KSOM/KS95 News he is filing papers for a recount.

Grace Garrett and Tim Teig will each appoint an individual to serve on the recount board. And the two together will appoint a third person.