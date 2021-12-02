ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Tim Burchett Calls BS on Pentagon Heading Up UFO Research

By TMZ
 4 days ago

Rep. Tim Burchett is not happy about the Pentagon starting up a new agency to head up UFO research — because he, like others, sees it as more secrets … and less transparency. The Tennessee congressman gave his thoughts on the matter Wednesday on Capitol Hill, and to...

Rolling Stone

Army Generals Lied to Congress About Their Jan. 6 Response, Says Ex-D.C. Guard Official

A former D.C. National Guard official has accused two generals of lying to Congress and attempting to cover up their lack of action in response to the insurrection on Jan. 6, Politico reported on Monday. Col. Earl Matthews, who served in the Trump administration on the National Security Council and in the Pentagon, wrote in a 36-page memo that the Pentagon’s inspector general authored a report with “glaring errors” that paints ” a false narrative” of what happened on Jan. 6. That report, Matthews claimed, was written to protect a leading Army official who postponed the National Guard’s response to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Bob Dole, Former Senate Majority Leader and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment. “It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Man sentenced for threatening to hang 6 members of Congress if they didn't 'get behind' Trump

A New Hampshire man who threatened to hang six members of Congress if they did not "get behind Donald Trump" will spend 33 months in federal prison, according to officials. Ryder Winegar, 34, of Amherst, was sentenced for six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications, acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley for the District of New Hampshire announced Wednesday in a news release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden's $2T bill

If President Joe Biden s $2 trillion social and environment package was a Broadway show, its seven months on Congress stage could qualify it as a hit. But lawmaking isn't show business, and many Democrats worry that with the curtain falling soon on 2021, time is not their friend.Each passing day threatens to push final action into 2022, an election year when control of Congress will be at stake and lawmakers seeking reelection will become ever more wary of casting tough votes.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to end his party's disagreements and finally squeeze the bill...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says a bit too much about James Comey's FBI firing (again)

It was on May 9, 2017, when Donald Trump fired James Comey as the director of the FBI. The Republican president hadn't yet been in office for four months, but he nevertheless ousted Comey six years before the end of his 10-year term. A few days later, Trump sat down...
POTUS

