Video Games

Twitch launches SharePlay support on iPhone and iPad

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch has added support for SharePlay. You can now watch Twitch streams together on the iPhone and iPad. You can now enjoy watching Twitch together, even if you are apart. Twitch has announced that it has added support for SharePlay on the iPhone and iPad. With the feature, you can watch...

www.imore.com

