Fort Collins K9 Inox Survives Knife Attack, Police Credit Protective Vest Donated By Family

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man armed with a knife tried to stab a K9 officer in Fort Collins — and the dog might have been seriously injured, if he was not wearing a protective vest that was donated by a local family.

On Monday day, a man called 911 and reported being threatened by a suspect with a knife in Old Town Square. The suspect, was later identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bishop.

Officers located Bishop nearby and say he and threatened officers with the knife.

“Police used a less-lethal SAGE launcher, which deploys 40mm hard foam batons,” police stated. “However, Bishop ran away and barricaded himself on an emergency escape staircase.”

Crisis negotiators worked for several hours to convince Bishop to surrender, officials said, but around 11:20 p.m., police said Bishop tried to run from the area.

Officers used several less-lethal tools to keep Bishop from running toward populated areas.

When that wasn’t effective, K9 Inox was deployed — and officials say Bishop began stabbing the dog.

“Fortunately, K9 Inox was wearing a protective vest that saved him from serious injury,” police said.

Bishop was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges including obstructing a police officer, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

“This dynamic and resource-intensive situation could have ended very differently,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who leads the Patrol Division. “I’m grateful that no community members or officers were harmed by this dangerous individual.”

“I’m also relieved that K9 Inox went home to his family last night, thanks to the protective vest that saved his life,” Volesky stated.

K9 Inox is a German Shepherd who joined FCPS in 2016. He received his vest from a local Fort Collins family who purchased protective equipment for K9s.