The New York Islanders are enduring a nightmare November, and things are only getting worse for them ahead of Thanksgiving. Per Brian Compton of the NHL's website, veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara tested positive for the coronavirus Monday and became the seventh Islanders player to enter the league's COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Kieffer Bellows and Ross Johnston, along with defensemen Adam Pelech and Andy Greene, were already sidelined due to coronavirus-related reasons, and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Tuesday none of those seven individuals will clear protocol by Wednesday's matchup against the 11-4-3 New York Rangers.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO