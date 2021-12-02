ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: December Starts With A Record And Moisture Possible Next Week

By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4)- Today is the first day of meteorological winter and Denver ties the record high! The record of 73 degrees was set in 1973 and DIA hit that temp Wednesday afternoon. 73 degrees is 26 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXsyW_0dBfazVL00

Credit: CBS4

A strong high pressure ridge will keep the warmth going into Thursday. The record for Thursday is 74 degrees set in 1885. Denver’s forecast high is 73 degrees for Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVQnE_0dBfazVL00

Credit: CBS4

A weak cold front will swing thru the state over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for a few flurries in the northern mountains with little to no accumulation expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9lnv_0dBfazVL00

Credit: CBS4

The next shot at pulling some moisture into Colorado will be next week on Monday night into Wednesday morning. On the European model which is one of our long range computer models. The Denver metro area may see a little rain mixed with snow. The mountains will have a much better chance for accumulating snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40N0AM_0dBfazVL00

Credit: CBS4

