While the holiday season is finally among us, some experts have indicated that there’s a shortage of people willing to do appearances as Santa Claus. CNN reports that demand for Santas, whether it be at parties, parades, or store events, has skyrocketed in the lead-up to Christmas this year. Companies such as Hire Santa, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, have been unable to meet demand because the number of trained Santas has dramatically reduced from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO