2021-22 MAC Hockey Rewind: Week of November 28th

Five story lines, six of the best players in the metro, plus 10 more players to watch. 1. Ranked No. 2 in the Let’s Play Hockey preseason coaches poll and No. 1 by almost everyone else, Cretin-Derham Hall is surrounded by high expectations. A Raiders team loaded with returning talent learned a hard lesson in a 4-3 loss to No. 13 St. Thomas Academy in the season opener Saturday. “For us, it was a good test, a wake-up call,” coach Matt Funk said. “By the second period we found our game.” The Raiders lineup contains several championship pieces. The top line of Jake Sondreal and brothers Drew and Jake Fisher combined for 117 points last season. Sondreal’s twin brother, Zach, leads the defense. And senior goalie Marko Belak brings a stable presence between the pipes. Expect a more focused Raiders team to work toward a potential rematch with St. Thomas Academy in the Class 2A, Section 3 playoffs. “We can’t just show up and expect good things to happen,” Funk said. “That will be a talking point all year.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO