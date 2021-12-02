No answers on Dr. Jara wanting to remain CCSD superintendent

Where is Dr. Jesus Jara? The Clark County School District Board of Trustees says they haven’t seen him at any board meetings since he was originally terminated back in late October. Dr. Jara was given his job back a few weeks later but it’s still unclear whether he intends to stay.

Board President Linda Cavazos says she still has not heard anything about whether Dr. Jara wants to stay as of Wednesday morning.

His attorneys were reached for comment through email and phone but didn’t respond by the deadline.

With CCSD trustees reinstating Dr. Jara as superintendent it automatically reverts to the original contract end date in 2023.

After he was reinstated a couple of weeks ago, he said he would work with his attorneys on whether there was a pathway for him to stay on superintendent saying “no matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the district’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver.”

Dr. Jara wasn’t present in person or by phone at a school board/ bond oversight committee meeting Wednesday.