It's a mild start out there! Temperatures are up anywhere from 10-20 degrees from yesterday morning and we are in the 40s and low 50s for most of our state (that's where we should be for the high temperatures for this time of year!). You'll need the rain jacket as we have some showers running through our state due to a warm front. You may also encounter some fog heading out the door so take it slow. There is a breeze coming in from the south that is filtering in that warmth. Wind will really pick up through the day and that is our main concern ahead of a cold front moving through later tonight.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO