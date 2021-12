The internet has clearly had enough of this A-list couple and the intimate details of their relationship and marriage. Someone actually decided to make a petition in hopes to stop Will and Jada Pinkett Smith from doing any interviews moving forward. Someone wrote, "everything i learn about this couple is against my will. free us". Most recently Will Smith went on a press tour promoting his new book. Jada has infamously had deep conversations with her daughter, son, and mother, and Will on Red Table talk. So it looks like people are just over it as over 1,500 have signed the petition as of now. Have you had enough of Will and Jada? Here's the petition if you want to sign your name LOL.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO