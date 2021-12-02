ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Brazil’s senate OKs evangelical Bolsonaro ally to top court

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
 4 days ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro exits a convention center in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, after attending a ceremony where he officially joined the centrist Liberal Party. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse)

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s senate approved an evangelical former justice minister nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill a vacant position on the supreme court, in what is seen as a nod to the conservative religious movement that helped bring him to power.

André Mendonça, 48, is Bolsonaro’s second pick to the 11-justice high court, the first being moderate Catholic Kássio Nunes. The latter’s approval by the Senate in October of last year sparked criticism from the president’s evangelical base.

Brazil’s president, who is Catholic, had earlier pledged to select a “terribly evangelical” candidate for the supreme court.

Mendonça has been waiting for approval since July 13, but disagreements between Bolsonaro’s administration and a key senator stalled the proceedings for months. On Wednesday, senators approved his appointment 47 votes to 32. The Bolsonaro ally will be able to sit on Brazil’s top court until age 75.

Earlier Wednesday, a Senate panel heard Mendonça for more than nine hours.

“Though I am genuinely evangelical, I understand there is no space for public religious demonstrations during the sittings of the Supreme Court,” he told senators. “The constitution is and must be the foundation to any decision by a supreme court justice. As to myself, I say: in my life, the Bible, and at the supreme court, the constitution.”

Mendonça was Brazil’s justice minister between April 2020 and March of this year, when he became attorney-general for the second time.

The Associated Press

Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — A three-party deal to form a new German government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle on Monday, setting the scene for Scholz to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel this week. Germany’s environmentalist Greens said their rank-and-file members approved the agreement reached last month, with...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, according to India’s external affairs...
WORLD
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

