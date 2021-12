Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced the LE910S1-ELG, a new LTE Cat 1 module designed for IoT applications in Latin America (LATAM). The module provides a combination of performance, affordability, voice support, and 2G fallback in a compact form factor. With an embedded GNSS receiver, the cost-optimized LE910S1-ELG is ideal for tracking applications such as fleet management, stolen vehicle tracking, and recovery, as well as other mobile IoT applications that need to maintain a reliable connection when moving around in a country, region, or multiple regions.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO