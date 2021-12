ATPI is promoting two members of its UK-based management team as they take on expanded roles reflecting the Group’s ongoing drive for growth and first-class client support. Part of the ATPI team for 20 years, director of sales and operations UK, Katie Skitterall steps up to a global role as group commercial director with immediate effect. Skitterall will retain her UK management team role, and will take on responsibility for global strategic clients across all divisions of the business, including Corporate Travel and Marine & Energy. Her new role also encompasses the Direct ATPI brand – leading travel management services for multinational organisations.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO