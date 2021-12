Coffee lovers know all too well that conquering their day without a java fix is no easy task. But forget heading to a café for that perfect cup and enjoy the ritual of making one at home with a coffee bar in your kitchen. “A dedicated station for coffee celebrates the experience of drinking it, keeps you organized, and gives you instant access to a caffeine boost whenever you need it,” says Brittany Marom, an interior designer in New York and self-proclaimed coffee addict. Below, Marom and Bethesda-based interior designer Erica Burns share their tips on how to create the ideal coffee moment in your kitchen.

