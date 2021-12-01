ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

November in Nodaway County, one of the worst months for COVID-19 since pandemic began

By NATHAN ENGLISH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nodaway County Health Department announced the deaths of two residents from COVID-19 Nov. 25 and 28, bringing the death toll from the virus to 36 at the time of publication. The cautious optimism local health officials were holding onto a little over a month ago in regards to...

Delaware sees second steepest spike in COVID-19 since pandemic began

COVID-19 is on yet another tear through Delaware and hospitalizations are soaring in the second steepest surge of the pandemic. The sharp increase comes less than two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with the approach of winter and the holidays, Gov. John Carney has scheduled a coronavirus briefing for this afternoon.
DELAWARE STATE
Kentucky surpasses 800,000 COVID-19 total cases since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,728 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, including 634 teens and children ages 18 and younger. The state also reported 59 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths include a Kentuckian who was just 35 years old.
KENTUCKY STATE
Omicron COVID Variant: What Chicago Health Officials Are Telling People What To Expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. While information on Omicron is still coming in, there are other matters including its impact on kids and how we should all be handling cold-like symptoms this...
CHICAGO, IL
Dubois County Records 42 COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

Dubois Co. - In Monday's update from the Indiana Department of Health, Dubois County has recorded 42 new cases and no deaths since Friday. Over the course of the pandemic, Dubois County has recorded a total of 8,877 cases. Last week saw increasing number of cases, including three straight days of at least 27 COVID-19 cases.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 849 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Dec. 7, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 849 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/OmrJmcKmR1 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2021 There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Monroe County surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

Monroe County health officials provided a grim update on Monday as they announced that 14 residents died from COVID-19 between Nov. 11-29. That brings the county's death total since March 2020 to more than 1,500. Hospitalizations across the Finger Lakes are currently at 499, and 122 of those patients are...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Warren County's COVID cases up 100%; Illinois cases surge 138.5%

MONMOUTH — Warren County reported 50 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,640 cases and 69 deaths. New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 138% as...
ILLINOIS STATE

