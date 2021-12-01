November in Nodaway County, one of the worst months for COVID-19 since pandemic began

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. While information on Omicron is still coming in, there are other matters including its impact on kids and how we should all be handling cold-like symptoms this...

