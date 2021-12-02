ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Tops November Ratings, But Viewership Decline Continues Across All News Networks

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Fox News topped viewership again in November, with Tucker Carlson Tonight returning to its perch as the cable news’ top show among total viewers.

Carlson’s show averaged 3.67 million viewers, followed by The Five with 3.51 million, Hannity with 3.23 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.77 million and The Ingraham Angle with 2.66 million.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 651,000, followed by The Five with 557,000, Hannity at 541,000, Special Report with Bret Baier at 475,000 and The Ingraham Angle with 469,000.

All of the cable networks, however, saw declines in viewership compared to last November, highlighted by the presidential election and its aftermath. The declines were significant and even steep in some categories.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.58 million total viewers, which was down 35% from the same period a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.09 million total viewers, down 59%, and CNN was at 654,000, off by 77%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 420,000, down by 49%, followed by CNN with 148,000, off by 84%, and MSNBC with 140,000, down 74%.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.54 million, down 20%, followed by MSNBC with 660,000, off by 58%, and CNN with 495,000, falling 72%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 264,000, down 36%, CNN had 108,000, falling 81%, and MSNBC was at 78,000, down 74%.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

Rollen Reed
3d ago

It's not the virus that's altering peoples lives and health it's all the lies and dishonesty that goes throu the mediators of all the talk shows( I have a headache )

Timothy Baker
4d ago

because NONE of them are 'news' anymore. they are either name calling, or trying to install fear in the American public to 'increase' viewership. GUESS WHAT. IT'S BACKFIRING!

Peter Pickering
4d ago

You watch CNN , MSNBC, and Fox for entertainment value , they all are pushing a very one sided party favorite narritive . You already have your side picked and are only hoping for confirmation that your right . Don't believe me , try watching the opposite network that you agree with ... your head will explode . They are catering to their followers not reporting the facts . Try investigating your own news , it will shock you , how mislead we are .

