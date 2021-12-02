ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Make It Personal

By Michelle Johnson
5280.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA letter from the editor of 5280 Home‘s December/January Top Denver Design issue. This past September, I had the pleasure of (virtually) attending Business Of Home’s third annual Future Of Home conference, where home-industry professionals geeked out on topics ranging from the rise of coliving to digital currency’s impacts on the...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
5280.com

Kiri Morken’s Most-Treasured Furnishing

It’s no surprise that the fashion stylist has great taste. Kiri Morken knows how to uncover hard-to-find gems. “I come from a family of treasure-hunters,” says the Denver wardrobe stylist, whose list of clients includes the six hosts of the nationally syndicated, Denver-based talk show Daily Blast Live. Some of her best childhood memories, she says, are of wandering the Quaker City Flea Market in Philadelphia with her mom and aunt and finding original McCoy pottery and Fire-King glassware. So it’s no surprise that the most beloved piece in Morken’s new Lincoln Park home is a midcentury walnut credenza with brass-medallion pulls and woven-cane doors—a gift from the same flea-market-loving aunt. “I would describe my interior design style as midcentury-eclectic with a kiss of deco,” Morken says. “I like drama, but I also like restful spaces.” And this credenza, which stands in her living room and houses books and candles, checks all the boxes. “I like being taken by surprise,” Morken says of both home decor and clothing. “If it delights me—even if it’s not exactly what I’m looking for—I ask, How can I make it work?” Spoken like a true treasure-hunter.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

A Denver Office Space That Really Works It

A whole-office transformation by Duet Design Group delivers abundant inspiration ideas for any HQ, at-home or otherwise. Duet Design Group whipped up a whole-office transformation for clients who wanted their Denver workspace to feel as comfortable and chic as a beautifully styled home. Lucky for us, the project delivers abundant inspiration and ideas for any HQ—whether it’s at home or in an actual office building. (Remember those?) Below, our top tips for a work environment that sparks creativity and fights the 3 p.m. slump.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

6 Spaces Taking Denver Design to the Next Level

From a cozy den to a whimsical dining room, these six dreamy rooms are raising the design bar in the Mile High City and surrounding areas. The silver lining of being cooped up for nearly two years? All that time at home gave way to some seriously stylish and multifunctional interiors, as the winners of our sixth annual Top Denver Design contest prove. Read on for six design-savvy residential spaces and a whole home worthy of a standing ovation.
DENVER, CO
BHG

How to Make Personalized Resin Christmas Ornaments

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. How to Make DIY Resin Ornaments for the Holidays | Made By Me | Better Homes & Gardens. Hanging ornaments on the tree...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
5280.com

3 Can’t-Miss Winter Events for Design Lovers

Oly Studio’s new flagship dealer; Holland & Sherry Interiors comes to Colorado; five contemporary art exhibitions in one. San Francisco Bay Area designers Kate McIntyre and Brad Huntzinger joined forces more than 20 years ago to create a line of furnishings called Oly Studio (named after McIntyre’s daughter, Olivia). Their combined talent has led to a wide-ranging collection of elegant-yet-approachable, nature-inspired furniture, lighting, and casegoods—including the Klemm cast-resin table lamps, Faline four-poster bed, and Ariel chandelier. Now, you can see (and feel) their pieces at RiNo’s Design Wright Studios, Oly Studio’s new flagship dealer in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Room We Love: A Wash Park Penthouse Den

A den swathed in sumptuous fabrics and soothing colors offers a quiet moment in a Wash Park penthouse that’s all about the views. Can a person ever tire of a 20th-floor view that stretches from Longs Peak to Pikes Peak? Not likely. But, while remodeling their penthouse pied-à-terre, homeowners Garth Tait and Lael Klitsch realized that they would like a cozy contrast to their new living, dining, and cooking space that captures the Front Range panorama via a floor-to-ceiling window wall.
INTERIOR DESIGN
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jonathan Adler
5280.com

Inside Colorado’s Last Lesbian Bar

What it takes to keep Blush & Blu afloat. In 1996, Jody Bouffard started working at a Denver lesbian nightclub called the Elle to save money for pharmacy school. But while mopping floors and cleaning bathrooms, Bouffard—whose parents kicked her out at 16 after she revealed she was gay—found family. “When Ellen DeGeneres came out, we had a watch party. The bar was way over capacity,” Bouffard says. “It was awesome to have hundreds of women in the room.” Inspired, Bouffard worked to eventually open her own lesbian-focused establishments. Today, however, Blush & Blu isn’t just her last venture standing; it’s the last remaining lesbian bar in Colorado and one of just 21 left in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
TVShowsAce

Lawson Bates’ Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Shares Exciting Wedding News

The wedding bells are getting closer for Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen! The Bringing Up Bates stars are getting married soon, so it looks like wedding planning is underway, according to an update from Tiffany. Fans are very excited to see all of their wedding plans come together for their big day. While there aren’t too many details about the upcoming nuptials, Tiffany has made a huge decision.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Party

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove. Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal History#5280 Home S#Business Of Home#Spruce#English
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
5280.com

Prep Your Guest Room With These Thoughtful Finds

Artist and entrepreneur Jeanne Oliver shares 10 essential items that will impress your guests this holiday season. “Quality time is one of my main love languages, so having people I care about take the time to travel to see and stay with me means so much,” says artist, entrepreneur, and podcaster Jeanne Oliver. Here, the Castle Rock resident shares some stylish guest-room essentials that make visitors feel the love in return.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
geardiary

How to Use a 3D Printer to Make Uniquely Personalized Lithophane Photo Gifts This Holiday Season

Last year, I bought a 3D printer. The first six months or so were pretty much spent churning out multiple Pokemon designs for my son, but we’ve branched out into more practical prints. Recently I’ve tried my hand at making lithophanes, 3D photograph prints, and the results have been so impressive that everyone in my family is getting lithophane photo gifts for the holidays!
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Hollywood Reporter

Gotham Awards Make In-Person Return With Gender-Neutral Categories: “It’s Part of Our DNA”

It was just in January that the Gotham Awards recognized independent film and TV from 2020 in a delayed, pandemic-era hybrid event that featured a mix of in-person presenters and nominees appearing via live video. Now, the New York mainstay is set to welcome a “slightly reduced” crowd back to Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 29. While some things are returning to their pre-COVID norms, there are a few major changes: The Gothams made their acting awards gender-neutral, eliminated its audience award and added more TV categories. Gotham Film & Media Institute executive director Jeffrey Sharp spoke with THR about...
MOVIES
5280.com

Andy Warhol Was Obsessed With Aspen

A new exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum explores the artist’s love affair with the mountain town. Whether his name makes you think of soup cans, neon celebrity portraits, or hair reminiscent of a scene from There’s Something About Mary (yep, that one), “we all know Andy Warhol,” says Simone Krug, assistant curator at the Aspen Art Museum (AAM). Or do we? That’s the question asked by AAM’s new exhibit, Andy Warhol: Lifetimes, which focuses on the biographical underpinnings of his art, including a look at the disruptive visionary through a queer lens.
ASPEN, CO
backpacker.com

Weekly Obsession: This Portable Pizza Oven Will Make You the Most Popular Person in Camp

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I’ve been known to go a little overboard when it comes to car camping meals. I once smoked an entire leg of grass-fed lamb for six hours at a campground for a friend’s birthday. Only slightly less crazy was the time I hauled two quarts of peanut oil to a PCT trailhead and made freshly crisped french fries for another friend who was scheduled to stop for a resupply and had a serious In-N-Out hankering. That’s why I was excited to try the Ooni Koda, a propane-fueled, super-portable, high-powered pizza oven capable of cranking out restaurant-quality pies in 60 seconds.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy