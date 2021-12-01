Congressional action not pushing Johnson towards re-election bid yet

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington officially announced that he is running for re-election. Arrington was first elected to serve Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2016 and was appointed to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform. He currently serves as a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Rep. Arrington was recently selected by the Republican Leader to the Joint Economic Committee and the newly established House Select Committee to defend free-market principles. In addition, he was appointed to serve a second term as Deputy Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) with the mission of winning back the GOP majority.
