Congress & Courts

Congressional action not pushing Johnson towards re-election bid yet

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite saying he is more panicked for the United States now than he was when he first ran in 2010, you will not find U.S. Senator Ron Johnson pushing for his re-election yet. The Wisconsin Republican has been critical of many of the actions...

radioplusinfo.com

11-30-21 johnson re-election announcement may be coming soon

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson may be close to announcing whether he will run for re-election. On AM 1170s Between the Lines program Johnson said he expects to make an announcement soon. “There are those that have spent millions attacking me falsely,” Johnson told BTL. “I thought I was doing everybody a favor. I don’t hear a clamor about starting up the U.S. Senate race,” Johnson said. “I think these campaigns are way too long, they cost way too much money.” Johnson said he will make his decision in the next few weeks. When Johnson first ran in 2010 and again in 2016 he waited until those election years to announce his bid. About a dozen Democrats have so far declared their candidacies for the seat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois Congressman running for re-election

TAYLORVILLE, IL (WEHT) – A Republican from Taylorville has announced that he is going to run for re-election. Rodney Davis from Taylorville is the only incumbent member of Congress who resides in his district following the Congressional redistricting process. Rodney currently serves on the House Agriculture, Transportation & Infrastructure, and Administration Committees, and he has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
madison

NC lawmakers John Szoka, Ben Clark launch congressional bids

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Sen. Ben Clark announced Monday his run for U.S. House in the state's 4th Congressional District. He is looking to secure the Democratic nomination in a GOP-leaning district outside Raleigh that is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the state.
RALEIGH, NC
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Pushes Legislators to Take Over Federal Elections

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to push on Tuesday for state lawmakers to take over control of federal elections in Wisconsin amid heightened GOP criticism of the bipartisan state elections agency. Speaking on WPR’s “The Morning Show,” Johnson said he has “completely lost confidence in the Wisconsin Elections Commission”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Wisconsin State
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Brad Beyer
fox34.com

Jodey Arrington announces 2022 re-election bid for 19th Congressional District

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington officially announced that he is running for re-election. Arrington was first elected to serve Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2016 and was appointed to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform. He currently serves as a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Rep. Arrington was recently selected by the Republican Leader to the Joint Economic Committee and the newly established House Select Committee to defend free-market principles. In addition, he was appointed to serve a second term as Deputy Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) with the mission of winning back the GOP majority.
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

GOP tactics herald a grim new era of governing for Biden and Democrats

WASHINGTON - Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator and Appropriations Committee chairman, could only growl his frustration to reporters Wednesday as a small clutch of congressional Republicans threatened to delay a short-term government funding patch and spark a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. "I'm just worried that there are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bradford Era

Mackenzie holds hearing to push for congressional term limits

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie recently led a hearing to discuss enacting congressional term limits. House Resolution 57, sponsored primarily by Mackenzie, R-Lehigh, calls for a constitutional convention regarding congressional term limits. The U.S. Constitution says states can take the necessary step to enact a term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Planned To Run For Re-Election Days Before She Announced Retirement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson revealed that her announcement on Saturday, Nov. 20 that she was retiring, came very close to going the other way. “Actually, when it was first thought of me doing it, I was going to be talking about remaining. I had been pressured so hard by so many leaders to please reconsider and run one more time,” said. U.S. Rep. Johnson. During an interview Tuesday afternoon in her district office in Dallas, Congresswoman Johnson said she changed her mind from running for re-election to retiring just four days earlier. “Even my staff, we were all enthusiastically...
DALLAS, TX
beverlyreview.net

Newman visits Beverly as part of re-election bid

Even by a member of Congress’ standards, Marie Newman (D-3rd) has been a busy person. Not only has she backed Build Back Better legislation that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives, but she is also preparing to run for re-election—in a new district, after the boundaries of the Third District she represents were severely altered recently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
POTUS
doorcountydailynews.com

Virlee, Kohout say no to re-election to Door County Board

Two current Door County Board members have turned in their notice of non-candidacy while redistricting could set up a contested race between two incumbents. District 6 Supervisor Susan Kohout and District 14 Supervisor Richard Biz Virlee turned in their notices of non-candidacy before the end of November. They each have people lined up to replace them as Kenneth Fisher (District 6) and Darrick DeMeuse (District 14) each took out nomination papers.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

