Congressional action not pushing Johnson towards re-election bid yet

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson may be close to announcing whether he will run for re-election. On AM 1170s Between the Lines program Johnson said he expects to make an announcement soon. “There are those that have spent millions attacking me falsely,” Johnson told BTL. “I thought I was doing everybody a favor. I don’t hear a clamor about starting up the U.S. Senate race,” Johnson said. “I think these campaigns are way too long, they cost way too much money.” Johnson said he will make his decision in the next few weeks. When Johnson first ran in 2010 and again in 2016 he waited until those election years to announce his bid. About a dozen Democrats have so far declared their candidacies for the seat.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO